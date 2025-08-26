FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters kept up the fight against a Florida Department of Transportation order to remove rainbow crosswalks by holding another protest on Monday night.

South Florida residents started the protest in Fort Lauderdale Beach and it ended along Wilton Manor’s Rainbow Bridge to show solidarity for members of the LGBTQ+ community and support the rainbow crosswalks in the area.

“Our pride, our streets, our pride, our streets,” protesters chanted.

Protesters participated to protect symbols of pride for the LGBTQ+ community in Fort Lauderdale.

The crowd came together on Monday to preserve the Pride flag painted near Sebastian Street and A1A.

It’s among the crosswalks the Florida Department of Transportation has ordered the City of Fort Lauderdale to remove by Sept. 4th.

The protest was spearheaded by drag queen Miss Bouvèé.

“It’s like saying Stonewall was just a bar. No, it stands for something, it means something to the community, just because it’s not important to you doesn’t mean it can’t be important to me,” said Miss Bouvèé.

FDOT sent the same order in a letter to other cities in the state, including Miami Beach, Delray Beach and Key West.

The agency already removed the rainbow crosswalk in front of Pulse nightclub where 49 people were killed in the 2016 mass shooting.

“That one meant war for our community and hit home for a lot of us,” said Miss Bouvèé.

In a June memo, FDOT leaders pointed to safety concerns over pavement markings and banned surface art tied to political ideologies.

This past week, Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X: “We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes.”

“This isn’t harming anybody. This is, in a way, brings protection to the gay community,” said protester Gabriel Duque.

“It’s easy to stay home, it’s easy to say ‘well it’s just a crosswalk’ but one thing leads to another, leads to another, it is when our voices are in unison that change happens,” said Father Richard Vitale of Holy Angels National Catholic Church.

Protesters then began walking over to the Rainbow Bridge in Wilton Manors, which does not currently have plans for change.

“The bridge says ‘Love Wins’ and I do believe love will win,” said Miss Bouvèé.

Over the weekend, citizens gave a message for FDOT with rainbow colors and the words ‘PULSE, you will not erase us,” painted outside the agency’s Broward Operations Center in Fort Lauderdale.

A similar message was also left at an Oakland Park Office.

Monday night, the agency responded in a statement saying:

“Vandalizing state property and/or disrupting traffic in any way is unsafe and illegal. These illegal actions will not be tolerated and are actively being investigated.”

Fort Lauderdale’s mayor says he’ll propose filing an appeal. There is a special city meeting happening Wednesday at 6 p.m. where they will address FDOT’s letter.

