MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A scary incident on Miami Beach could cost a couple of ocean rescue workers their jobs, documents obtained by 7News show.

In exclusive surveillance footage, obtained by 7News, an ocean rescue lifeguard’s F-350 is captured accidentally driving over a 59-year-old man who was sunbathing on South Beach near Fourth Street last year. The front and back tires seen on camera rolling over the beachgoer.

The accident occurred on a picture-perfect and busy day on the beach near a lifeguard stand.

The moment prompted panic among beachgoers and quick calls to 911 to report the incident.

“The victim got struck by an ocean rescue. He was brought to [Jackson Memorial Hospital] Ryder Trauma,” said a police officer. “He is aware, alert, conscious, breathing.”

Immediately after the incident, both lifeguards inside the truck get out and rush to the victim’s aid. The man suffered minor injuries.

After initially breaking the story of the scare on the beach, 7News filed a public records request to learn more about the incident.

Nearly a year later, 7News has obtained documents that reveal the lifeguards in the truck, Kevin Stockhausen and Christopher Diaz, were under Internal Affairs investigation by police, and “disciplinary action, including termination, is being considered.”

Body camera footage of that day provides audio of the driver being questioned by responding officials.

“Kevin?” said an officer.

“Yes, sir?” said Stockhausen.

“What happened?” said the officer.

“We were [inaudible]…Had to sign some papers, and I just drove away from the tower. I didn’t see him,” said Stockhausen.

“OK,” said the officer.

According to the materials obtained by 7News, ocean rescue members are not supposed to go east of the garbage cans placed on the beach unless they have their emergency lights on.

But the documents go on to say that the lifeguards displayed “disgraceful conduct while on or off duty” and “gross negligence” during that incident. It also reveals that the lifeguards were driving eastward in the area of the lifeguard stand.

As for Stockhausen, the report says he expressed deep remorse over the mishap and called it one of the most difficult experiences of his career.

Witnesses interviewed by officers described what happened.

“I watched the whole thing happen. They didn’t see him, like at all, and it was both front and back tires,” said a beachgoer.

The report concludes the victim suffered cuts to his torso and lower extremities.

