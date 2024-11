MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating after a beachgoer was run over by a city worker.

It happened between fourth street and the beach early Sunday afternoon.

The pedestrian was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.

The employee was cited for reckless driving.

