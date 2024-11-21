MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police Department has opened up an Internal Affairs investigation after a beachgoer was run over by a city worker.

An investigation is underway after a member of Miami Beach Ocean Rescue ran over a 59-year-old man with a city vehicle.

Cellphone video obtained exclusively by 7News, captured the man, who was seriously injured after the accident, receiving treatment from MBOR.

The accident happened on the South Beach Sand behind the Fourth Street lifeguard tower around 11:30 a.m., Sunday.

The City of Miami Beach hasn’t provided details on what caused the accident, but it did reveal it’s now a matter for the police department’s Office of Internal Affairs.

In 2003, another tragedy on Miami Beach made international news when a beach officer ran over two French women on the beach during a police chase. One woman died and the other was critically injured.

“A Miami Beach police officer drove his marked SUV over two sisters on the South Beach Sand,” said a TV reporter. “He drove over the two French female sunbathers.”

In 2011, another wreck took place on Miami Beach injuring two people and sending an officer to jail, following a drunken on-duty night of partying.

An officer took a bachelorette partier for a ride on his ATV and smashed it into two beachgoers.

“None of us can ever accept or tolerate the concept of a drunken on-duty police officer,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

The City of Miami Beach released the following statement:

A Miami Beach Ocean Rescue employee driving a city vehicle was involved in an accident with a male beachgoer that was lying in the sand behind the 4 Street lifeguard tower on Sunday, Nov. 17 at approximately 11:50 a.m. The 59-year-old was transported by Miami Beach Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. Miami Beach Police responded to the accident location and cited the employee, Kevin Stockhausen, with careless driving with serious injuries. The incident is currently under review by the Miami Beach Police Department Internal Affairs unit. Mr. Stockhausen has been placed on administrative duty.

