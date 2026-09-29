MIAMI (WSVN) - Flooding from king tides and relentless rainfall are wreaking havoc in downtown Miami, shutting down a busy off-ramp days after parts of Broward County bore the brunt of the localized tidal floods.

A Florida Department of Transportation camera captured a flooded westbound exit ramp from Interstate 395 to Biscayne Boulevard, early Tuesday afternoon.

Several drivers whose cars are stalled were seen getting out of their vehicles.

Officials briefly closed down the ramp due to the flooding and advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The ramp has since re-opened but drivers remain cautious when driving through the area.

Tuesday’s peak of the king tides in Miami came at around 10 a.m., and it created a chaotic commute for drivers as they tried to make their way down Biscayne Boulevard.

“With this king tides, it’s normal. We got used to it here in Miami. It always gets flooded when it rains,” said area resident Maher Sif.

Across the city, flooding woes persist. Cameras captured areas around loanDepot Park underwater as drivers slowly drove through the floods.

No injuries have been reported.

This flooding comes days after residents in Hollywood, Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale, found their neighborhoods and businesses affected by the floodwaters.

Rainy weather forecast for the remainder of this week is expected to cause even more headaches for drivers.

Officials advise drivers to avoid flooded streets and to turn around if possible.

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