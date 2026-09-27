FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - King tide season has started up again, and locals across Broward shared their thoughts after feeling its effects.

South Florida is currently in a period of these prominent higher-than-usual tides, made especially tall by this week’s full moon.

“I expected the full moon, not the king tide,” said beachgoer Daniel Auletti.

This time of year means low-lying coastal areas are vulnerable to tidal flooding.

“We’re locals here, we watch it every year,” said Doug Gordon. “It comes into businesses, it sucks.”

Coastal parts of Hollywood Beach have already experienced tidal flooding, with barriers put in place to try and keep the water from getting on the Broadwalk.

“It’s going to pick up,” Auletti said.

Within hours, the Broadwalk was underwater.

Now the City of Fort Lauderdale is facing similar conditions.

“Are you kidding me?” Fort Lauderdale resident, Diana Weiger, said. “I can’t even get out to get to where I need to go.”

She has found that her street still has standing water multiple hours after peak high tides.

“I looked out the window, and I’m like, ‘Aw man, I don’t want to walk through that,” said resident Ray Diaz.

Weiger said the water was up to the grass.

“I had an appointment to go to,” said Weiger. “I couldn’t even get out to go to it.”

Friday, the area dealt with flooding.

“That was unplanned, so it was a complete disaster,” said Weiger.

When rain came in, the residents’ parked cars were surrounded by water in the street.

“A lot of people don’t understand it’s salt water, so they don’t understand you cannot drive through it,” Diaz said.

Cars were seen driving through standing water from the king tide in Miami-Dade County as well, near NW 79th Street and 10th Avenue.

7News cameras captured water found around construction equipment.

At Crandon Marina, people had to navigate the flood waters to get their boats in and out of the boat slips.

“It’s very stressful, not just to me, but everyone else that lives here and in the neighborhood,” said Weiger.

While much of the water has receded, South Florida residents located in affected low-lying areas are suggested to park their cars on higher ground and not drive through the water.

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