(WSVN) - The ripple effects of this weekend’s flooding were seen and felt all over South Florida, as more king tide overflow is expected in low-lying areas throughout this week.

Saturday night, the surf took over Hollywood Broadwalk multiple times.

“Water started coming over the top, everybody got up and ran and jumped over to the, you know, the sidewalk, and then water started coming in over the sidewalk,” said area resident Daniel Faulk.

“I live right around the corner, and there’s just water everywhere; that’s what is causing everything,” said area resident Samuel Contino.

“When we have [the floodwaters] up to our knees, right?” said area resident Denise.

While the tide later receded, Saturday night left visitors wading through the overflow.

“When we had up to our knees, right?” said a local resident. “She had to close, to tying up all the tables and everything.”

But late Monday morning, the king tides returned, flooding two side streets west of the Braodwalk, near Garfield and Grant streets,

In Fort Lauderdale, the weekend flooding left some streets underwater.

“Shut down,” said Aron Leibowich in a video. “Completely flooded and still water coming in.”

The impact of these tides was seen across Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

King tides flooded South Riverside Drive in Pompano Beach, leaving construction barriers submerged and the roadway looking like a canal.

In Dania Beach, bikes, cars and buses were seen making waves as drivers made their way through the saltwater.

In Miami-Dade, people were seen navigating the floodwaters either by car or by foot.

“We have a lake where it used to be a road,” said Gary Rebenold in a video.

7News cameras spotted more king tide flooding at Northeast 79th Street and 10th Avenue.

In Miami Beach, cars made their way through a flooded street on Crespi Boulevard where water went over the sidewalks.

“What’s going on here? It’s flooding I’ve never seen before, and I’ve been here since like ’99, 2000,” said area resident Giovani Vergara.

Video from Key Largo shows a road so covered in overflow it appears like a river.

The king tide, which is driven by the full moon and seasonal winds, returned Monday morning — just before 10 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale, just before 10:30 a.m. in Miami and around noon in the Florida Keys.

South Florida residents located in affected low-lying areas are advised to park their cars on higher ground and not drive through standing water.

The City of Hollywood has suspended parking fees at certain city-operated garages on Hollywood Beach. For more information, click here.

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