VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Bankruptcy files for the now-closed Miami Seaquarium reveal where the remaining animals will be relocated to once a judge approves of the plan.

According to bankruptcy filing by The Dolphin Company, the company that owns the Seaquarium, the animals still remaining at the facility are expected to be moved to new locations across Florida and other states.

Among the plans, two dolphins, three seals and two sealions would be sent to the Dolphin Research Center in the Keys, a group of reptiles, including a bearded dragon, will be sent to Zoo Miami, 27 flamingos will be sent to a zoo in Virginia and 11 penguins will be taken to a wildlife park in Kansas.

A bankruptcy judge will have to approve of the plan.

The Seaquarium shut down Oct. 13 after The Dolphin Company went bankrupt, and Miami-Dade County terminated its lease, citing what they called a “long and troubling history of animal welfare violations.”

Developer David Martin purchased the lease for over $20 million and plans to turn the Virginia Key property into a marina with shops, restaurants and a new aquarium.

