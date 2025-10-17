VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A federal judge has approved a developer’s plan to purchase Miami Seaquarium’s lease from Miami-Dade County

Developer David Martin and a subsidiary of his firm, Terra, plans to buy the lease to the county-owned property for $22.5 million and have control of the property by the end of next summer.

Martin’s development proposal includes building a new attraction that includes an aquarium, restaurants and a marina.

The Dolphin Company, the current owner, says they have made agreements to relocate all the animals who are still living at the theme park after it closed, Sunday.

The judge-approved proposal still faces a vote by the county commission, which controls the land for the park.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox