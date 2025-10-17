VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A federal judge has approved a developer’s plan to purchase Miami Seaquarium’s lease from Miami-Dade County

Developer David Martin and a subsidiary of his firm, Terra, plans to buy the lease to the county-owned property for $22.5 million and have control of the property by the end of next summer.

Martin’s development proposal includes building a new attraction that includes an aquarium, restaurants and a marina.

The Dolphin Company, the current owner, says they have made agreements to relocate all the animals who are still living at the theme park after it closed, Sunday.

The judge-approved proposal still faces a vote by the county commission, which controls the land for the park.

