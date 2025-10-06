VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium will open its doors for the final time on Sunday, marking the end of an era for the decades-old marine park as a Miami developer prepares to transform the Virginia Key property into a new waterfront destination.

Once a premier attraction famous for its trained orca shows, the Seaquarium is now in bankruptcy and plans to sell its lease on the county-owned property for $22.5 million to developer David Martin and a subsidiary of his firm, Terra.

The Dolphin Company, the park’s current operator, has long faced criticism for the condition of the park and the care of its marine life.

“Over 250 marine animals have died since this park opened, so today’s the funeral,” said a protester.

The most well-known animal to die in the care of the Seaquarium was Lolita, the killer whale who died from old age and multiple chronic illnesses in 2023.

Activists spent several years trying to have her released back into the wild.

The Seaquarium name will remain, but its marine mammals will be relocated to new homes.

In a statement, the Seaquarium said Martin’s plans to “modernize it in a manner that respects the history of the site and is consistent with applicable laws and regulations.”

Martin’s redevelopment proposal includes a marina, a collection of Fishermen’s Village-style restaurants and shops, and a public baywalk along Biscayne Bay.

Martin’s plan still requires approval from the Miami-Dade County Commission, though both Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado have voiced support.

“This agreement represents a major step forward for Miami-Dade County, opening a new chapter in marine life education and Biscayne Bay preservation,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement Monday.

Officials said that under Levine Cava’s administration, Miami-Dade tightened oversight of the Seaquarium following concerns about animal welfare, leading to a year-long eviction process for The Dolphin Company.

The new lease transfer will undergo review by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court before being presented to county commissioners for final approval.

The final day to visit the Seaquarium will be Oct. 12.

