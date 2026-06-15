NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash along the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade sent two Florida Highway Patrol troopers to the hospital and led to the brief closure of all northbound lanes.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the wreck off Northwest 106th Street, just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Troopers said a silver FHP Chevy pickup truck was towing a trailer followed by a marked FHP Charger. The trailer had a flat tire and both vehicles pulled over to the emergency shoulder.

While in the shoulder, a black Cadillac SUV veered off the roadway and collided into the Charger. The charger then struck one of the troopers that was standing outside near the trailer.

“While they were attending to the flat tire, a black Cadillac SUV veered off the roadway and struck the Florida Highway Patrol car with the emergency lights flashing,” said Chief Matthew Williams, FHP Southern Region Patrol Operations Commander.

The troopers have been identified as Alexis Otano and Amaury Quinoes.

“Sgt. Otano was outside of the vehicle and he was between the patrol car and the trailer,” said Williams.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, paramedics airlifted one of the troopers and transported the other by ground to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with serious injuries.

“I have spoken to both troopers and they are both speaking,” said Williams.

Back at the scene, 7Skyforce captured an FHP cruiser with extensive damage.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified by FHP as Yasmel Rodriguez Moreno, was also taken to the hospital. Troopers said he had a suspended license and had his blood drawn.

“It’s a situation that never should have happened. Florida has a move over law for a reason. Drivers are required to move over. We should have never been in this situation to begin with but thankfully they are both here,” said Williams.

Troopers said Rodriguez Moreno is expected to face charges.

Authorities shut down all northbound lanes near Northwest 106th Street while they investigated. The lanes have since re-opened.

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