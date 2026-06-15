WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are battling a large, three-alarm brush fire in West Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene in the area of Northwest 137th Avenue and 25th Street, capturing trees and brush burning in the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are heading to the area, with MDFR officials saying that water will be dropped on the fire.

As of 5 p.m., Monday, the fire has burned 200 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The smoke is visible for miles, with light winds pushing the smoke north and east.

No injuries have been reported.

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