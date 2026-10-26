MIAMI (WSVN) - Body camera footage captured a deadly night in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood when police said they were forced to fire on an armed man. Still, the crossfire also fatally struck an innocent bystander.

The police shooting took place on June 14, 2025, outside a club on Northwest 23rd Street. According to police, they were called because a patron was being a troublemaker.

As officers arrive, body-worn camera video shows a crowd outside the club, then the camera gets a glimpse of a man dressed in all white standing on the side of the street.

The man appears to be in the middle of an argument and is holding a gun in his right hand by his side.

Officers retreat, but moments later, shots were fired, and the armed man was hit.

In the video released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the audio is only heard after the shots are fired.

“Show us your hands,” officers are heard yelling at the man.

As officers remove the gun from the man on the ground, they are unaware that the crossfire also hit an innocent woman who was sitting in her vehicle nearby.

Twenty-eight-year-old Evelyn Valdes, who was out celebrating her birthday, succumbed to her injuries from the gunshot wound.

The body camera footage was released days after the officers involved in Valdes’ shooting were cleared of any wrongdoing by prosecutors.

Valdes’ mother and the attorneys believe the officers carelessly fired their weapons.

“They didn’t think before they started shooting into a crowded street,” said Kristy Garcia, the innocent victim’s mother.

“These officers started shooting at the gentleman who had the gun, but as they started moving, they were shooting into a busy and crowded street,” said Ramon Rasco, the family’s attorney.

Despite the criminal investigation into the officers’ actions being closed, Garcia said the family plans to file a civil lawsuit against the City of Miami Police Department.

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