MIAMI (WSVN) - Over a year after a stray bullet fired by police killed a 28-year-old woman, her family is still fighting for justice and is now calling for the officers involved to be held responsible.

“They didn’t think before they started shooting into a crowded street,” said Kristy Garcia, mother of Valdes.

The family of Evelyn Valdes said their loved one was innocently caught in the crossfire when a bar brawl bled into the street and ended with bullets flying.

Miami Police responded to a Wynwood neighborhood on June 14 last year and said they were forced to open fire on an armed man. During the shooting, one of the bullets struck Valdes, who was riding in a car while out celebrating her birthday with friends.

“These officers started shooting at the gentleman who had the gun, but as they started moving, they were shooting into a busy and crowded street,” said Attorney Ramon Rasco.

The victim’s mother and attorney met with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Friday, where they hoped to persuade them to file charges against the officers involved, alleging they used excessive and unreasonable force.

“That’s at minimum, reckless. It’s enough to prosecute for criminal actions resulting in the death of Evelyn Valdes,” said Rasco.

“I want justice for my daughter. I want the cop that shot her, that fired that round, to have consequences for his actions. She didn’t deserve this,” said Garcia.

According to the family, following talks with the state attorney, they believe the officers ultimately will not be prosecuted but still hope for justice.

A decision on whether to move forward with charges is expected in the coming days.

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