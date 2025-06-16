MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was celebrating her birthday when she was caught in the crossfire between police and an armed subject over the weekend and it turned deadly, officials said.

Evelyn Valdes, 28, was driving near Northwest First Place and 23rd Street in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood early Saturday morning when the gunfire rang out, striking her.

Her mother said in a GoFundMe post that Evelyn was known for her warm smile and kind heart and “was not the intended target, just an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.

The post went on to say the heartbreaking shooting happened just days after Evelyn turned 28.

“What should have been the beginning of a joyful new chapter has become an unimaginable tragedy for her family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved her.”

Authorities said they were attempting to stop a man who had a gun, after getting reports of a disturbance in the area around 3:05 a.m.

“It was some sort of commotion. Officers observed a male, who was armed. Subsequently, several officers discharged their firearms,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

The subject, Norman Lindo Jr., 30, was identified by family on social media. Authorities said Lindo had a gun, but have not confirmed who was the first to fire.

“There’s a lot to investigate in this case. There’s a lot of witnesses that were present,” said Vega.

A witness who was working that morning and didn’t want to go on camera told 7News the subject was kicked out of a nearby club. He said he heard officers giving the man commands over and over again, but the man didn’t listen.

Moments later, gunshots rang out.

“I mean, I just heard a lot of gunshots, about 10 gunshots firing back and forth,” said another witness.

A third witness told 7News that a club manager was struck in the hand by a stray bullet.

Lindo and Valdes were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where they both succumbed to their injuries.

Lindo’s father posted a picture of the pair on social media with a caption:

“Rest in peace, my beloved son, Norman.”

As is the case with any police-involved shooting, the investigation is being handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Valdes’ family have hired an attorney, who told 7News, he would be releasing a statement on behalf of the family soon.

Her family posted the GoFundMe asking for assistance covering funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.