MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade State Attorney announced that they will not be filing any charges against the officers involved in a shootout that took the life of a 28-year-old bystander.

The victim, Evelyn Valdes, was killed in the crossfire between Miami Police and an armed subject outside of a club in June 2025.

According to Miami Police, they were forced to fire on the armed subject. During the shooting, one of the bullets struck Valdes, who was riding in a car while out celebrating her birthday with friends.

Since her death, her loved ones have been pushing the state attorney’s office to charge the officers involved.

Earlier this month, her family met with officials from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to discuss the case. The family and their attorneys pushed prosecutors to charge the officers.

But on Friday, officials said they were not moving forward with any charges.

In a statement, Ramon Rasco, the victim’s family attorney, said they were disappointed.

“The family is disappointed in the State Attorney’s office decision not to charge the police officers involved in this shooting. The non-prosecution decision was delivered to the family prior to turnover of any files, which as of this writing has yet to occur. The lack of transparency has added to the family’s disappointment.”

Another statement attributed to the victim’s mother, Kristy Garcia, read:

“The State Attorney’s office may close the investigation into the vicious and gratuitous police shooting that killed my daughter. The office’s decision, however, will not close her life, her achievements or the love she gave to everyone she touched. The office’s close-out memo will not be the last word on Evelyn.”

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