MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach boat captain’s legal troubles continue to grow as authorities accuse him of trafficking more underage girls.

Kutay Satiroglu, 45, was initially arrested Nov. 13 at a home on Pine Tree Drive, where he docked his yacht that, authorities say, he used to traffic a 17-year-old girl, forcing her to have sex with his friends for money.

Authorities have now tacked on additional charges after another victim accused Satiroglu of similar crimes when she was 17-years-old in April 2021.

“Human trafficking, lewd and lascivious battery on a minor and contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child,” Judge Mindy S. Glazer said when Satiroglu appeared in court following his initial charges.

According to an arrest report, this latest accuser began living with Satiroglu, three other girls and his wife and kids.

Shortly after, she was forced to attend yacht and mansion parties hosted by Satiroglu.

The victim also said “she was forced to consume several narcotics (tusi, cocaine, ketamine) and coerced to engage in sexual relations with several of his friends and partygoers.”

She told police Satiroglu benefitted financially from hosting these parties.

“The other females, including the victim, were considered as a party favor for the night and expected to have sex with these men and considered as part of the entertainment,” the report says.

After hearing about his initial arrest, two women who say they were also trafficked by Satiroglu shared their stories with 7News.

“He tried to make a sexual advance on me, and because I said no, he tried to get violent with me, and eventually I was able to fight my way safely out of the boat, and I tried to press charges on him moving forward,” said Krissila Calderon.

“There’s no conversation about age whatsoever,” said Sierra Bush. “She said that she was assaulted and trafficked and I actually was as well by the same man.”

The judge reviewed the newest charges against Satiroglu, Wednesday afternoon.

He remains behind bars and is expected to appear in court again on Thursday.

