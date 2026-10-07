MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made a second arrest in a grand theft case involving stolen cellphones and money.

Dasheona Ford, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon. She faces charges of money laundering, grand theft and other offenses.

According to police, Ford and her accomplice 48-year-old Reynoso Osias would target people leaving Miami Beach nightclubs and steal their phones and money.

Osias was arrested late last month by Miami Beach Police.

Both arrests came after a months-long investigation that involved stolen cellphones and fraudulent financial charges.

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