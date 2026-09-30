MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars, and a search is underway for another person after police said the duo was looking to steal from people outside nightclubs in Miami Beach.

Forty-eight-year-old Reynoso Osias was arrested from his yellow taxi early Tuesday morning following a months-long investigation involving stolen cell phones and fraudulent financial charges.

According to Miami Beach Police, their investigation began after a strong-arm robbery near 11th Street and Washington Avenue on June 14.

The victim told investigators 29-year-old Dasheona Ford approached him as he was leaving a nightclub, took his phone, and got away in a waiting taxi.

Minutes later, surveillance video captured Ford getting out of the taxi and stealing another person’s phone.

Detectives said the getaway taxi’s driver was Osias.

On June 28, two weeks after the initial incident, police said another victim entered Osias’ taxi, had his cellphone stolen, and money was withdrawn from his account.

“They staked out outside of nightclubs, preyed on vulnerable and intoxicated individuals. In one case, kidnapping one of those individuals, luring him inside the taxi cab, holding him down and breaking into his phone just to conduct fraudulent transactions,” said Miami Beach Spokesperson Christopher Bess.

Body camera footage shows officers finding Osias operating the same taxi in the 700 block of Washington Avenue on Tuesday and being taken into custody.

Police said they found eight iPhones in a plastic bag under the driver’s seat.

On Wednesday, Osias appeared in bond court, where a judge found probable cause.

He faces several charges, including kidnapping and conspiracy to commit strong-arm robbery.

While Osias is behind bars, police remain on the lookout for Ford.

“I’m confident that with the evidence and with the leads that our detectives are working on, we too will apprehend her very soon,” said Bess.

Police believe there are more victims in this case.

If you have any information on possible victims, contact the Miami Beach Police Department.

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