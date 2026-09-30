SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A University of Miami student was arrested after police said he secretly recorded his roommate with a hidden camera inside his bedroom.

Dylan Hugh Long, 21, was arrested Tuesday on charges of video voyeurism and burglary of an unoccupied structure.

According to an arrest report, Long’s roommate discovered a hidden camera emitting a blue light inside a compartment of his bedroom nightstand on Sept. 12.

The roommate told police he did not know about the camera and had not given anyone permission to place a recording device in his bedroom.

Police said the roommate initially confronted Long about the device, but Long denied being involved.

After leaving the residence to attend classes, the roommate connected the camera to a power source and accessed the files stored on it, according to the report.

Investigators said the device contained about 49 video files, several of which were corrupted.

The roommate reviewed the usable files and discovered multiple recordings of himself inside his bedroom that were made without his knowledge or consent.

Police said other videos showed Long operating and testing the same recording device.

According to the report, Long was questioned again about the camera and later admitted that the device belonged to him and that he had placed it inside his roommate’s bedroom.

Long was located Tuesday morning in Coral Gables and taken to the South Miami Police Department before being arrested.

He was later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

During his bond court appearance, a judge found probable cause and set his bond at $3,500.

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