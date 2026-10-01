MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A taxi driver accused in cellphone and cash thefts outside of Miami Beach nightclubs faced a judge again as search continues for accomplice.

That driver, Reynoso Osias, stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Thursday morning. The 48-year-old suspect us accused of taking cellphones and targeting bank accounts.

“Set from yesterday for attorney Reynoso Osias, page five. Good morning, sir,” said Glazer. “The court is finding probable cause for all charges on this arrest affidavit, count one kidnapping, there’s probable cause for the arrest. I’m granting the state’s motion for pretrial detention, pending final hearing, holding you with no bond.”

Osias previously went before a judge Wednesday. He is facing several felony charges, including kidnapping and conspiracy to commit strong-arm robbery.

The taxi driver was caught and cuffed by Miami Beach Police early Tuesday morning.

The arrest came after a months-long investigation that involved stolen cellphones and fraudulent financial charges.

Detectives said their investigation began after a strong-arm robbery near 11th Street and Washington Avenue on June 14.

The victim told detectives a woman, who police identified as 29-year-old Deshauna Ford, approached him after leaving a nightclub, took his phone and got away in an awaiting taxi.

Minutes later, police said, cameras captured Ford getting out of the taxi and stealing another person’s phone.

Investigators said the driver of that getaway taxi was Osias.

On June 28, police said, another victim went into the same taxi and had his cellphone stolen, In addition, money was withdrawn from his bank account.

Police said the victim told investigators that he doesn’t even remember having entered the car or even asking for a taxi.

“So this is a very egregious case,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess. “They staked outside of nightclubs, preyed on vulnerable, intoxicated individuals, in one case kidnapping one of those individuals, luring him inside of the taxi cab holding him down and breaking into his phone, just to conduct fraudulent transactions.”

Bodycam video captured detectives finding Osias operating that same taxi along the 700 block of Washington Avenue and then taking him into custody on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, when police searched the taxi, they found eight iPhones in a plastic bag under the driver’s seat.

While one arrest has been made, police are still searching for Ford.

“I’m confident that with the evidence and the leads that our detectives are working, we too will apprehend her very soon,” said Bess.

Police believe that there have been other victims.

If you have any information on these thefts or Ford’s whereabouts, call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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