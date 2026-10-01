MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross was arrested in Miami Beach on domestic battery charges, police said.

Ross, 50, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on Thursday morning following his arrest.

The rapper, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, is facing felony battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

He appeared in court Thursday morning, along with his attorney.

“Mr. Roberts is a celebrity. I don’t know to whatever degree Your Honor can, but I’d ask that his release be expedited,” his attorney said. “He’s in a red jumpsuit for purposes of his safety. I don’t know what Your Honor can do.”

“Hi Mr. Roberts. I have no idea who you are, except as somebody here in the court who’s going to be treated fairly, just like everybody here,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Ross’ attorney submitted a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Ross’ bond was set at a total of $6,000, with $5,000 for the strangulation charge and $1,000 for the domestic violence charge.

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 28.

According to the arrest report, the victim told police the rapper became enraged over an Instagram photo she was tagged in. She said he proceeded to slap her in the face every time she denied any wrongdoing. She told officers he hit her and struck her in the chest several times, to the point she could not breathe. At one point, she told police he grabbed her ponytail and slammed her head into the ground.

The Miami-based rapper rose to fame in 2006 and is credited with bringing Miami back into the rap spotlight and pioneering luxury rap music.

He is also known for launching the careers of rappers Meek Mill and Wale through his record label, Maybach Music Group.

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