MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The battle over rainbow crosswalks across the Sunshine State continued this weekend with marches and protests in South Florida, including one in the heart of South Beach.

7News cameras captured a large crowd of demonstrators marching along Washington Avenue, Sunday morning.

“Trans rights are human rights,” chanted a protester.

“I believe in freedom of expression, and I think all rights are human rights,” said Miami Beach resident Jo Manning.

Participants in Sunday’s march carried rainbow flags and signs as they made their way to the rainbow crosswalk on 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

“Whose state?” said a man with a bullhorn.

“Our state!” chanted protesters.

Demonstrators pushed back on the state’s order to erase painted Pride flags and other street art.

The Florida Department of Transportation has ordered municipalities to remove pavement art related to social, political or ideological messages, or risk losing state funding.

“It’s about the First Amendment, it’s about the freedom of speech and, of course, it’s about equality,” said a protester who identified herself as Julie.

“It’s about a sidewalk. Is it hate? I don’t know,” said another protester.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said this stems from a state law he signed into action. A June memo from FDOT leaders pointed to safety concerns over pavement markings.

Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava, who was on hand at Sunday’s event, said these concerns are unfounded.

“It’s not even a safety concern, because actually, these are proven to be safer for pedestrians,” she said.

“Fighting for our rights and fighting for our safety is what that rainbow crosswalk represents,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

Sunday’s protest comes a day after dozens of people lined up in Fort Lauderdale Beach near Sebastian Street and A1A, next to a Progress Pride flag painted on the pavement.

Participants at this demonstration, held days after city commissioners in Fort Lauderdale voted to appeal FDOT’s order, underscored the magnitude of the stakes involved.

“They are trying to erase the LGBTQ-plus community,” said protester Karen Matroni.

“There is absolutely no way we’re gonna go without a fight and force people to go back into a closet,” said protester Hillary Dougherty.

This weekend’s protest comes just over a week after FDOT crews erased the rainbow crosswalk in front of a memorial honoring the 49 people killed in the 2016 massacre at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.