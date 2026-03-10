FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Florida City Police have released body camera footage showing the moments a Homestead officer was placed in cuffs.

Following Homestead Police Officer Henry Quintero’s September traffic crash, authorities in Florida City are showing the aftermath of a hit-and-run incident that, they say, was caused by his driving under the influence.

“Quintero, anything to say?” an officer asked him.

“Not at this time,” Quintero said.

According to investigators, a good Samaritan who witnessed the crash near U.S. 1 and East Palm Drive called 911 to report the incident.

“I need you to send a cop right over! He took off,” the good Samaritan told dispatchers at the time.

Authorities released the audio from that 911 call a month after the incident.

As officers arrived at the scene, body camera footage shows them speaking with the good Samaritan, who described what happened.

“He hit that car and flipped it over,” the good Samaritan told officers.

“So you saw what happened?” an officer asked him.

“Yeah,” the good Samaritan said.

He added that once he saw what happened, he began tailing Quintero in his white Toyota 4Runner while speaking with dispatchers.

“He hit a car, and he took off, so I followed him,” the good Samaritan told officers.

Officers caught up to Quintero, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a Mercedes near East Palm Drive and 172nd Avenue.

Investigators say two people had come out to the area to drive Quintero away.

While he was being apprehended, Quintero was heard speaking to a woman.

“The other car rolled over, Henry,” the woman told Quintero.

“What?” Quintero said.

“It wasn’t this car that you hit,” she told him.

He then hands his keys to that woman, whose face was blurred out by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

According to the arrest report, when officers approached him, “Henry Quintero presented a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” “displayed bloodshot, watery eyes,” and “slurred speech.” Quintero also reportedly refused sobriety tests.

Moments later, Quintero is placed into the back of a police cruiser.

“I’m gonna put you in my vehicle, let’s go, come on,” an officer told Quintero.

Court records show Quintero’s next appearance is scheduled for April 30. Homestead Police has also confirmed Quintero has been relieved of duty.

