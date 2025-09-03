WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead Police officer is behind bars after authorities said he caused a multi-vehicle crash while driving drunk, then fled the scene.

According to an arrest report, Officer Henry Quintero was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, DUI and reckless driving.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at East Palm Drive and U.S. 1, where investigators said Quintero, driving a black Honda CR-V, ran a red light at a high rate of speed and slammed into a Ford Bronco.

The impact caused the Bronco to overturn and collide with a Ford Mustang.

Witnesses told police they saw Quintero stop briefly before making a U-turn into oncoming traffic and driving off without helping the victims.

Traffic cameras captured the crash and showed Quintero fleeing eastbound on East Palm Drive before stopping near the entrance of an apartment complex, police say.

When officers confronted Quintero, they reported smelling alcohol on his breath and noted his bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and delayed responses.

He also refused sobriety tests, according to the report.

One passenger suffered multiple lacerations and was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Another driver also sustained injuries.

Quintero was later transported to Jackson West for evaluation but refused to be treated and denied a blood test.

