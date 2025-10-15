FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Officials have released surveillance video and 911 calls from a bystander who saw a Homestead Police officer allegedly driving under the influence and causing a multi-vehicle crash in Florida City.

“He hit a car and he took off, and I followed him,” a caller told police.

Authorities say it began when footage captured a hit-and-run crash involving a black Honda CR-V at the intersection of East Palm Drive and U.S. 1, Sept. 2.

According to investigators, Homestead Police Officer Henry Quintero was driving the CR-V when he ran a red light and slammed into a Ford Bronco.

A good Samaritan called police on Quintero, who took off from the scene.

“I need you to send a cop right over here. He took off,” said the good Samaritan.

The impact caused the Bronco to overturn and collide with a Ford Mustang.

The other drivers showed the injuries they sustained to the responding officers.

The good Samaritan then decided to follow the CR-V.

“I’m following a car that hit somebody. He took a red light and took off,” they said.

“What kind of car are you in?” the dispatcher asked the good Samaritan.

“I’m in a Toyota 4Runner, white,” the good Samaritan said. “I don’t know when you’re gonna send the cops over, I mean, I feel uncomfortable here.”

As he tailed the CR-V, he told dispatchers he believed the driver tried to escape in another vehicle with other people.

“Another guy trying to get inside the car and drive the car away or something. I don’t know what he’s trying to do,” said the good Samaritan. “Yeah, he’s getting into another vehicle. They’re gonna take him away. They’re gonna take him away.”

Authorities arrived a short time later and took Quintero into custody.

According to the arrest report, “Henry Quintero presented a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” “displayed bloodshot, watery eyes” and “slurred speech.”

When officers asked Quintero why he ran, he “stated he had somewhere to go,” according to the report.

Quintero was charged with driving under the influence, causing damage to property, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

7News asked Quintero if he had any comment about the charges as he left jail.

“Not at this time, I’m sorry,” Quintero said.

Quintero was suspended with pay pending an investigation.

