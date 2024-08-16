DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI agents raided a body shop in Doral and arrested a suspect connected to an investigation involving a plot to kill a famed Miami car designer, 7News sources said.

7Skyforce hovered over Exclusive Motoring Worldwide, located at 2101 NW 97th Ave., where officials were seen speaking with employees, Friday morning.

According to 7News sources, 51-year-old Rolando Ramirez was taken into custody for his involvement in the plot to kill Alex Vega. He is the third person to be connected to the murder plot.

Hoss Hernandez, an attorney representing Vega, released a statement that reads in part:

…we are extremely grateful to the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Florida for their dedication and hard work on this case.”

Sources said Ramirez and Vega apparently had a nasty business split years ago, and it involved bad blood and legal battles.

According to a 2011 lawsuit, Ramirez claimed Vega owed $92,000 of invoices. They agreed to a settlement in 2013 and Vega began working for Ramirez.

After Ramirez appeared in federal court on Friday, his attorney, David Kubiliun, told 7News that his client has been transparent throughout the whole process.

“This investigation has been ongoing for several years and Roly has been completely forthright at all times with the government,” he said. “This was a complete surprise and again, these are completely unwarranted allegations and we look forward to our day in court.

Kubiliun said Ramirez is behind held for pre-trial detention.

The plot to kill Vega originated in 2019 when a gunman shot him as he pulled into his home in Kendale Lakes.

Surveillance video from Aug. 27, 2019 showed a man in a mask walking up Vega’s driveway and shooting at the driver’s side of a Range Rover. Vega was shot three times during the ambush.

“I just heard loud noises and glass breaking. They tried to kill me,” said Vega, days after the shooting. “I’m here through the blessings of God.”

The barrage of bullets missed Vega’s vital organs.

During that investigation, two people were arrested and convicted: the gunman, 27-year-old Julian Jimenez, and 46-year old Jamie Serrano, who police said, mapped up the murder plot.

Jimenez was sentenced to 35 years in prison and Serrano was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors have not charged the person who paid for the attempted murder.

Several other raids happened across South Florida on Friday, including in Aventura and Pembroke Pines. Those raids were not connected to the 2019 murder plot.

Sources said the FBI also arrest a fourth man in connection to this case: Rasheed Ali.

Ali’s home in Pinecrest, located on Southwest 63rd Court, was also raided on Friday. Agents were seen going in and out of his home as they carried boxes to retrieve evidence.

Ramirez’s parents appeared at the scene but gave limited answers to 7News. The parents only confirmed that their son had been arrested.

Following the clearing of the scene, a 7News crew tried to speak to the people at the business but were told it’s private property and were asked to leave.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.