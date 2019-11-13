Auto designer shot at SW Miami-Dade home pleads for information on gunman

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man known for customizing cars for celebrities is asking for the public’s help to find the gunman who, police said, shot him as he pulled into his home.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, 45-year-old Alex Vega said he considers himself very fortunate to have survived a hail of bullets.

“I’m here through the blessings of God,” he said.

Surveillance video captured the masked subject as he walked up to Vega’s driveway in Southwest Miami-Dade and opened fire into the driver’s side of his Range Rover, Aug. 27.

“I just heard loud noises and glass breaking,” said Vega.

According to investigators, Vega, who’s made a name for transforming high-end cars and trucks for the rich and famous, was pulling into his garage just after 8 p.m. when the shooter walked up, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

“He was trying to kill me. All the shots were [aimed] straight to my head,” said Vega.

Police said Vega, who was sitting in the driver’s seat, was struck three times. They said the bullets missed vital organs.

“I don’t have enemies, so it was hard to experience something like that,” said Vega.

Surveillance cameras showed the subject fleeing the scene on foot.

Vega said his wife and son were home at the time and a few feet away from the garage as the gunman discharged his firearm.

“I just thank God every day they hit me,” he said.

The victim said he is thankful for his life and his family. Now he hopes the public can help put the man responsible for his shooting behind bars.

“I love living with freedom and not fear. Let’s get this guy out of the streets,” he said.

Vega and his family have since moved out of the Southwest Miami-Dade home where the incident took place.

He said he is putting up $10,000 of his own cash for any tip that comes through Crime Stoppers and leads to an arrest.

“Please, anything that you saw, anything you can remember, please call Crime Stoppers,” said Vega.

If you recognize the gunman in the surveillance video or have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $11,000.

