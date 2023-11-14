MIAMI (WSVN) - A man convicted of taking part in a brazen plot that nearly turned deadly has learned his fate.

On Monday, Jamie Serrano, 46, was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for his involvement in a plot to travel to Miami and shoot and kill a man, according to officials.

Serrano is the second man to be sentenced for his involvement in the shooting. On Nov. 3, Julian Jimenez, 27, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison and was given an additional five years of supervised release.

The shooting happened in August of 2019 when the two arrived in Miami. Jimenez then went to the home of a man known for customizing cars for celebrities.

According to police, 45-year-old Alex Vega, was shot three times as he pulled up to his garage. Luckily, the barrage of bullets missed his vital organs.

Federal authorities said Jimenez was the shooter. His father is a close associate of recording artist Marc Anthony.

Surveillance video captured a masked subject as he walked up to Vega’s driveway in Southwest Miami-Dade and opened fire into the driver’s side of his Range Rover, Aug. 27.

Serrano, the government said, was the architect of the crime, drove the rental car and set up the stalking and surveillance of Vega, which is why a judge went beyond the 30 plus year recommended sentence by the government.

According to the court, the two men were hired out of New York to hunt Vega down.

A restitution hearing for this case is schedule for February 2024.

