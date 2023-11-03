MIAMI (WSVN) - A New York man has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison, with an additional five years of supervised release, for his involvement in a plot to travel to Miami and shoot and kill a man, according to officials.

Julian Jimenez, 27, traveled from New York to Miami, where he conducted extensive surveillance on the victim, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Over a four-day period, Jimenez closely monitored both the victim’s home and business. Disguised with a mask, gloves, and armed with a firearm, Jimenez approached the victim as he was about to park his vehicle in the garage.

Jimenez ambushed the victim, firing eight rounds at point-blank range. Although the victim survived the attack, he suffered three gunshot wounds that required surgery to remove the embedded projectiles.

Jimenez had previously pleaded guilty to the charges in August. A restitution hearing is scheduled for January 30, 2024.

