AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - FBI agents are conducting an investigation at an apartment complex in Aventura.

At around 6:00 a.m., Friday, a 7News viewer called with reports of a possible raid at the Promenade at Aventura Apartment complex, located at 19680 E. Country Club Drive, as FBI agents were spotted serving search warrants inside a unit.

7Skyforce hovered above, showing agents going in and out of a unit.

It is unclear what the agents were doing inside or what kind of investigation they were conducting that led them to the complex before daybreak.

However, this was not the only raid in South Florida on Friday, with two more being reported in Doral and Pinecrest that were both in connection to the 2019 plot to kill Miami car designer Alex Vega, 7News sources say.

Officials have not confirmed if this raid was related to the other two.

