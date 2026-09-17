NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a man killed in the deadly cargo plane crash near Miami International Airport is speaking out about their loss as they pursue a lawsuit against the companies involved in the flight.

Speaking to 7News on Thursday, Duviel Aleman said he remains shaken by the loss of his father, 55-year-old Rolando.

“I feel like something is broken inside of me,” said Duviel Aleman.

Rolando was among five people killed when the plane operated by 21Air ran off the runway during Labor Day weekend and crashed into a cleaning company van with seven people aboard.

The Boeing 767 then continued onto Northwest 67th Avenue, where it struck another vehicle.

For the Aleman family, the crash abruptly upended their life.

“My father and I both got to this country together 10 years ago, looking for a better future and trying to bring our family ahead and without notice, from one day to another, our life changed,” he said.

The victim’s daughter, Aylen Aleman, is also grieving the loss of her father. She spoke to 7News from Brazil and remembered her father as more than just a parent.

“My father was always my friend. Not only my father, but also my friend; I used to call him my rock,” she said.

As the family processes the pain, they’ve hired prominent trial attorney Judd Rosen and filed a 61-page lawsuit in Miami-Dade County court. The lawsuit names Amazon, 21Air and a dozen other defendants.

Rosen said the lawsuit legally targets the companies, he believes, that were responsible for the crash, as well as the pilots operating the aircraft.

“They lost their entire world,” said Rosen of his clients. “Inexperienced pilots who were traveling too fast. They were too confused. They didn’t know what they were doing. It was an absolute recipe for disaster,” said Rosen.

In his office on Thursday, Rosen pointed to the mangled van involved in the crash and showed 7News the backpack that belonged to Ronaldo.

The victim’s son said he worked at the cleaning company with his dad and normally sat next to him on work shifts. But that Sunday, he wasn’t in the van because he had a medical appointment.

Since then, he says he struggles with survivor’s guilt while trying to remain strong for his children who also lost their grandfather.

“This is very hard, very strong for me,” he said. “The only thing I want is for justice to be served and that the death of not only my father, but also my co-workers does not go in vain. That did not have to happen.”

In a newly released statement, Amazon said

“We’ll fully cooperate with the National Transportation and Safety Board and support any other investigating authorities and will also continue to coordinate with 21Air, which operated the flight.”

As of late Thursday afternoon, the crashed plane is at Cargo City in Northwest Miami-Dade while the investigation continues.

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