MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - At least five people are dead and five others are injured after a cargo plane overran the highway and collided into multiple vehicles near Miami International Airport, officials said.

Authorities with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area near 2100 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Video obtained by WSVN shows the Boeing Prime Air 767 at the end of Runway 30 at the airport. Thick, black smoke billowed into the sky as the plane caught on fire.

The airplane crossed the perimeter road, crossed Northwest 67th Avenue and came to a stop in field, according to video.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Northwest 67th Avenue between NW 25th Street and 36th Street is currently closed. Drivers could see delays and are urged to seek alternate routes.

Officials said out of the five people hospitalized, three of them are in critical condition.

Avion B767 de Prime Air (Amazon) se sale de la pista 30 en KMIA Miami. Noticia en desarrollo. pic.twitter.com/R8xllPaGLX — Ramiro Cadena P. (@ramiroym) September 6, 2026

In a statement the Federal Aviation Administration said:

21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The FAA will investigate.

Details remain limited as to what led up to the incident.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that an Amazon Air plane operated by 21 Air experienced an incident while attempting to land at Miami International Airport today. This is a fast-moving situation and we’re still gathering details. We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened. Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved. We’re doing everything we can to support those affected.”

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava released a statement that reads:

“We are closely monitoring the situation at @iflymia following this afternoon’s incident involving a Prime Air cargo aircraft. @miamidadefirerescue and our airport teams are on the scene. Right now, our focus is on everyone involved and making sure our first responders have what they need. We will provide updates as we learn more.”

Officials said there is an ongoing fuel leak occurring from the plane and crews are working to contain it.

Those who live near the airport said it was a scary sight.

“I looked and saw the tail and I saw a lot of emergency vehicles headed in this direction. It’s crazy,” said a resident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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