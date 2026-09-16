NEAR MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Fla. (WSVN) — The wreckage of the Amazon cargo plane that crashed near Miami International Airport on Labor Day weekend has been taken to its new location after it was removed from the crash site.

The plane was relocated to the area of Northwest 25th Street and 72nd Avenue, known as “Cargo City.”

7SkyForce provided a look at the damaged Boeing 767, Wednesday morning.

The plane was removed from the crash site after the National Transportation Safety Board released the wreckage for recovery, which has allowed restrictions on the wreckage, runway and adjacent taxiways to be lifted.

Investigators said they retained selected components of the plane for further examination.

The plane crashed Sept. 6 after it overshot the runway and hit two vehicles: a Ford Econoline van and a Toyota Corolla Cross. Five people were killed and several others were injured, including both pilots.

“It’s when we leave our on-scene work, we go back to headquarters and our team will pull together a preliminary report within a couple of weeks of our on-scene work,” said NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy.

While the cargo plane has been removed, MIA officials said there could still be some flight delays, so travelers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

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