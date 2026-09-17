MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers found a man who escaped custody after being taken to a hospital in Miami Beach.

7Skyforce hovered over Mount Sinai Medical Center where a large police presence swarmed the area around the facility, Thursday afternoon.

According to a 7News source, a man that was apprehended by authorities earlier in the day was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, the man managed to escape before he could be medically cleared.

Police cordoned off much of the roads around the hospital, with multiple Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office boats aiding in the search effort on the nearby waterway. Helicopters also hovered around the hospital to keep an aerial advantage in the search.

Within an hour, officers managed to corner the man, who was unarmed, and take him back into custody, according to Miami Beach Police.

Video from outside the hospital shows the man in handcuffs moments after he was detained.

Authorities have not released any information about the subject or how he managed to escape custody.

The police have since reopened the hospital entrance near Alton Road and 43rd Street.

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