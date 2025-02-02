MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenage girl faced a judge in a Miami courtroom this weekend, more than a month after, police said, the 17-year-old stabbed her boyfriend to death.

Jahara Malik was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Dec. 20 stabbing of Yahkeim Lollar.

In court Saturday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Stacy D. Glick granted the suspect a $50,000 bond.

“She stayed at the scene, she called 911, she cooperates with the police,” said Glick.

The judge ordered that Malik be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor until her next court date.

“I don’t think she’s a flight risk. She has no priors, she surrendered herself,” said Glick.

According to to City of Miami Police, Malik stabbed Lollar, also 17, in the parking garage of his apartment building, located at Northwest Sixth Court and 61st Street.

Malik told police she was horse-playing with her boyfriend, but why that escalated to the deadly stabbing is still being investigated

The victim’s family had been fighting for Malik to be put behind bars

Last week they protested outside of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

“My son is dead. Why am I fighting for justice for my son?” said Nathalie Jean, Lollar’s mother,

Lollar was a junior at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Family members said the teen loved his family, football and video games, and he dreamed of one day having a career in finance.

Jean told 7News on Saturday that the justice system has failed her.

