SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction accident ends in tragedy when a worker falls to his death from the roof of a Publix.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a medical call alongside Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in the area of the 8200 block of Mills Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday morning.

First responders found an unresponsive man at a nearby construction site upon arrival.

That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced as deceased.

Authorities are investigating the fall and working to learn what led up to the fatal incident.

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