MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and another was taken into custody after a stabbing in the parking garage of a building in Miami, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident on Northwest Sixth Court and 61st Street, at around 11 p.m., Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find the injured victim, as well as a female who was transported to the police department’s homicide office to be interviewed.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital. On Saturday, police confirmed he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives said the victim knew the suspect, who was later taken into custody.

Police have not provided further details about the stabbing, as they continue their investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.