HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bible teacher in Homestead was arrested and booked into jail after being accused of taping a 13-year-old student’s mouth shut.

Michael Alvarez, a teacher at First United Methodist Christian School, located at 622 N. Krome Ave., was charged with simple battery.

Video captured by 7News shows the 34-year-old being booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Monday evening.

Outside the school, Tuesday morning, parents were shocked by the arrest.

“I’ve had my kids here for eight going on to nine years. My son graduated from middle school, and it’s been a fantastic school. We’ve never had any problems,” said Yanely Webb.

Homestead Police said that police arrived at the school after the victim’s parents reported that Alvarez taped the male student’s mouth shut following a disagreement with the teacher.

Detectives then investigated and arrested Alvarez. He remains behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday morning, 7News spoke with the student’s father over the phone. He said he’s not only angry with Alvarez but also the school, because it has not been good to his son for the past year.

Webb said the teacher was pretty well-liked, and she is shocked by the whole situation.

“I was really shocked. I’m a professor, I’m a teacher myself, and it’s heartbreaking,” she said. “It’s horrible what happened. I do not know that person, but I can attest that it’s been nothing but wonderful here.”

Officials said that the investigation is currently ongoing.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, First United Methodist Christian School has not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

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