DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Former employees of a now defunct airline came together at the company’s former headquarters Monday, to lean on each other as Spirit Airlines suddenly stopped service over the weekend leaving thousands without jobs and thousands left stranded.

Dozens of now former Spirit Airlines employees gathered outside of the company’s former headquarters at the Dania Point Shopping Center in Dania Beach.

7News drone video captured the large gathering as former employees braved the rain to stand in solidarity with each other and to say goodbye to their colleagues a lot of who had been with the company for over a decade.

Many feel they not only lost their jobs, but their identities and livelihoods as well, with no job, pay a benefits.

This all came after the airline announced they were shutting down Saturday after being in business for over 34 years and just two years after the unveiling of their brand new campus in Dania Beach, an investment that totaled near $250 million only to close two years later.

Many of these employees, learned of the news as they were working Saturday, and told 7News they gave it their all until the very end.

“It’s been waves of emotions, it just comes and goes and today feels like I’m going to a funeral, literally, but it’s tough,” said a former employee.

“For us, it’s not just the loss of the job it’s our routine, our identities, our friendships, so we’re all here very sad, but on the other hand, very happy that we can come together,” said a former employee.

“Again, it’s tough because not everyone’s going to make it out the same,” said another former employee.

Those employees said they created chats to stay in contact with each other and to pass along job openings, hoping to get hired by other airlines, but explained that this is a very niche and competitive industry with limited jobs as it is, so they’re just leaning on each other in the mean time.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.