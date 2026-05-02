FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Spirit Airlines, a major airline in operation for 34 years, has announced that it is going out of business.

The airline, known for it’s bright yellow planes, shut down early Saturday morning after a $500 million government bailout did not go through.

Now, passengers and employees are in limbo due to the airline’s overnight shutdown.

Dozens of passengers were left with cancelled flights Friday.

“I’ve never had a bad experience until now. This was my worst experience with flying ever,” said passenger Danah Ibrahim.

When one passenger was asked if it had been a frustrating day, they said “Yes, of course.”

The troubled carrier had previously experienced two bankruptcies, and was in Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the time of the shutdown.

Now that the company has ceased operation, it is unclear if the organization will ever return after a failed government bailout from the Trump administration.

President Trump previously spoke to reporters about the possibility of a taxpayer-funded bailout.

“Well, we’re looking at it, but if we can’t make a good deal, no institution has been able to do it,” Trump said. “I said ‘I’d like to save the jobs.’”

With the bailout, the government would’ve been given as much as a 90% stake in the struggling company, but the proposed deal fell apart due to disagreements with the Trump administration and pushback from other creditors.

Despite recent moves to slash routes and trim their fleet of aircraft and rising jet fuel prices, the organization’s efforts to continue operating were not enough.

Now, many customers may not get refunds.

“They’re gonna be focused on their creditors, trying to get back as much money as they can there. Consumers unfortunately fall towards the bottom end of the priority chain in a liquidation event,” said Nick Ewin, Senior Editorial Director at The Points Guy.

The Dania Beach based airline employed nearly 20,000 people as well as thousands of contractors, with nearly half of them in South Florida, leaving their fate uncertain.

Passengers shared their concerns about their flights as well.

“What’s going to happen when we come back?” asked a woman.

“Oh, we’re going to be stuck,” said a man.

“I guess we’ll have to wait and see,” said the woman.

Numerous airlines such as American Airlines and JetBlue have offered to help passengers through special routes and capped fares to help fliers get home.

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