Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to an incident in Miami following reports of a fatal shooting.

The incident took place in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street.

According to officials, one person was found dead, and a man suffering alleged gunshot wounds was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

As of Saturday afternoon, Miami Police officials have not released any information regarding the shooting, but are currently investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.