MIAMI (WSVN) - A tragedy unfolded in Miami after a teenager was stabbed and killed.

The family of the victim said 17-year-old Yahkeim Loller was stabbed in a parking garage along NW Sixth Court and 61st Street on Friday night.

He was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were interviewing a girl who knew the victim a short time after the incident.

No arrests have been made.

