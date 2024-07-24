HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the two-day lobster mini-season kicked off, a diver in Hollywood was transported to the hospital after he was reportedly having trouble breathing.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at a marina, off of Port Everglades, Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police boats remained at the scene.

According to officials, the diver had a medical issue where he couldn’t breath. A marine unit was able to get on the water and the diver was placed on their boat, where crews give him oxygen.

A rescue truck was waiting at the marina and the diver was transported Memorial Regional Hospital.

At the hospital, the diver was conscious and alert as he spoke with paramedics.

During the first day of the mini-season other divers were either injured or dealt with other issues.

A lobster diver near Boca Chica Bridge in the Lower Keys was airlifted to a Miami hospital after being struck by a boat propeller, and in Miami Beach, two divers were rescued after their boat capsized.

