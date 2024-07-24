MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two boaters were rescued after their vessel started sinking and capsized about a half mile east of Fisher Island.

The incident happened on Wednesday, amid the two-day lobster mini-season, as the pair were diving when they began to sink. Nearby boaters came to the rescue and the sinking passengers were taken to a nearby dock, Miami-Dade Police said.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed the boat overturned with its dive flag visible and a Miami-Dade Police boat on scene.

The two passengers were uninjured and were taken to Crandon Park Boat Harbor.

7News spoke to one of the passengers who was on board the vessel who said he is not sure why the boat capsized. He also said this was the first time they took out their boat for the lobster mini-season.

The boat and diving gear that was on board are now a complete loss, which totaled around $18,000.

How the vessel capsized is unclear.

These two divers weren’t the only ones who were on the water for the two-day lobster mini-season.

Mary Martinez and her family were up and early to prepare for a day of lobster hunting.

“We are hoping to definitely get some lobsters. It’s been several years since we’ve been out, so we want to be early-birds, so far so good,” Martinez said.

For the family, it’s been 15 years since they’ve been on the water but Martinez said she is ready to catch a big bounty and make some memories.

“First of all, there is just something about the ocean, right, and being out her at this time and seeing the sunrise, it’s very calming and then of course it’s like the hunt,” she said.

There are several rules that harvesters must follow, which include measuring the lobster, checking if it has eggs, there cannot be hooking or spearing of any kind and boaters must have a dive flag and remain vigilant.

Mini-season will end at midnight on Thursday and the regular Spiny Lobster Season starts on Aug. 6 and ends on March 31.

