KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A lobster diver was airlifted to a Miami hospital after being struck by a boat propeller near the Boca Chica Bridge in the Lower Keys, according to authorities.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., Wednesday.

The injured diver was brought ashore at the Key Haven Boat Ramp and then transported by Trauma Star, which temporarily blocked U.S. 1 traffic at the Shark Key Bridge.

The man’s condition was not immediately known.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.