FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a string of shootings rocked entertainment districts in Fort Lauderdale, city officials have decided to consider putting new rules in place.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said Monday that the city has been looking into changes to its entertainment districts for about a year, with the recent violence putting the issue at the forefront.

“Unfortunately, it’s gotten out of hand; it’s been out of hand for a little more than just what happened over the holidays,” said Trantalis. “This has now brought the issue, really, to a point where we need to make some firm decisions.”

Gunfire erupted on Himmarshee Street, leaving five people injured, at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28.

Three days later, on New Year’s Eve, 17-year-old Joshua Gipson Jr. was shot and killed along A1A outside Beach Place, police said. According to witnesses, two groups were fighting before things escalated, roughly 30 minutes before the start of 2026.

On Saturday, police arrested 17-year-old Maurice Trevon Henry, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, in connection to the fatal New Year’s Eve shooting.

The mayor said the city is considering rolling back late-night alcohol sales, possibly rolling back last calls from 4 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Open containers, which allow people to walk from bar to bar with a drink in their hand, may also be banned.

Officials discussed the potential changes at a city council meeting held last week.

“I think it creates an environment of indulgence,” said Trantalis.

“I think that we should immediately prohibit off-premises and outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages in this district, and we have to make sure that we step up enforcement; it’s as simple as that,” said Commissioner Stephen Glassman, from District 2. “I think we are at that crucial point now, where we really have to step it up.”

Trantalis said the goal is to make the areas safer without hurting business by allowing establishments to stay open. He also pointed to a broader concern of gun violence overall.

“I don’t think the entertainment district had anything to do with the violent incidents. Today we’re seeing a lot of gun violence,” said Trantalis. “We’re seeing people – in this case, we saw a 17-year-old allegedly perpetrate an act against another 17-year-old. First of all, what are they doing with guns? And why are they out at bars at the age of 17?”

The mayor stated that a curfew could be on the table, and that anyone under 18 would be required to be with an adult in the entertainment district after a certain time.

“It’s just a shame that this happened, and we’re doing our best to find out ways to prevent it from happening in the future,” said Trantalis.

No official legislation has been submitted yet, but discussion could resume at next Tuesday’s meeting.

