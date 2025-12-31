FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police continue their investigation into a shooting over the weekend in the city’s entertainment district that left five people injured.

Police said the shooting occurred along the 300 block of Southwest Second Street, in an area known as Himmarshee, which is home to multiple bars and nightclubs, at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers responding to the scene found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported the patients to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

Police have not released details on the victims’ conditions or the suspect’s identity, but investigators said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

Fort Lauderdale Police posted a flyer on social media on Wednesday asking the public for assistance in the investigation.

Tips, photos or videos can be submitted to the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 954-828-4900, to the FBI tip portal or anonymously to Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Rewards of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

City officials said they are implementing a revitalization plan for the Himmarshee Village Historic District to address late-night safety concerns and will take “additional steps to ensure a safe environment” for New Year’s celebrations.

