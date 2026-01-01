FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot on Fort Lauderdale Beach just before the start of 2026.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to call of a possible shooting late Wednesday night at 17 South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday night.

Upon their arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers secured the scene, and tactical medical aid was immediately given to the teen, who was later identified as Joshua Gipson Jr.

Cellphone video captured the moment panic spread, as witnesses ran for cover.

Jeff Saylor told 7News he heard gunshots ring out.

“I heard another shot, a couple shots, I believe about five total,” said Saylor.

Others recognized the popping sounds weren’t fireworks going off in the sky.

“And I said, ‘That’s not fireworks,'” said Bob McDonald, another witness. “It scared the heck out of me.”

Tourists at a nearby hotel even received a text message from the building’s management warning them to stay indoors.

“It was alarming, right, because you don’t know what’s going on, you know. In this day and age, you don’t know what it is or what it could be,” said Chris Pate.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue promptly transported Gipson, who had just turned 17, as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gipson was a football player for several South Florida teams and planned to attend Virginia Tech, according to his father, Joshua Gipson.

“He made good choices in life, you know what I’m saying? He wasn’t making anything bad,” said the elder Gipson.

The victim’s father. believes his son was caught in the crossfire when shots first rang out, .

“I just hate it happened,” said a longtime friend of the teen who did not wish to be identified.

Gipson’s friend said the two had known each other since they were little kids who played football together.

“He was funny, he was fun to be around, he was always a happy soul. He was a good person,” his friend said.

Detectives have not shared many details but said they believe this to be an isolated incident.

Gipson’s loved ones are still trying to make sense of it all.

“I went blank. I don’t how to – it’s just crazy,” said his friend. “I mean, I expected a lot on New Year’s night, but when it’s one of your people, or one of your old friends or somebody you grew up with, you don’t know what to think.”

One witness who did not wish to be identified told 7News the shooting appeared to happen after two people got into an argument, but authorities have not made any conclusions.

“A guy, he just passed away right there, he just got shot,” said the witness. “I’m 18 years old, and I saw him, he was 17 years old, and it just broke my heart seeing it.”

The victim’s mother described him as the kind of kid that younger children looked up to and that he was fearless.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have additional information regarding this shooting, please contact Detective J. Sanchez of the homicide unit at 954-828-4900 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

