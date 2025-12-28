FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale over the weekend left five people injured and officials searching for the shooter.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to a call about a shooting at the 300 block of Southwest Second Street, where there are a number of bars and nightclubs, at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Video posted to social media shows that the shooting could have been at a bar. Footage shows people being loaded into ambulances by first responders as music blares and nightlife bustles around the taped off crime scene.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the patients to Broward Health Medical Center, according to officials.

As of Monday morning, there is no word on the condition of the victims or the identity of the shooter. However, detectives said they believe this event to be an isolated incident with no active threat to the public.

If you have any information related to this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

